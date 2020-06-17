VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Talks Working with Ben Platt and Judith Light on THE POLITICIAN

Gwyneth Paltrow was a guest on The Tonight Show on Tuesday to talk about the second season of Netflix's The Politician, which she stars in alongside Ben Platt, Judith Light, and Bette Midler!

Paltrow spoke about working with co-star Ben Platt saying, "He's just so sweet and it's so nice to work with somebody who's so talented and passionate about what they're doing, and so nice when old ladies like me can't remember their lines. He's just adorable. And then he's always singing in the corner, so you always get a little inadvertent serenading by Ben Platt, which is really sweet."

Paltrow also shared how the coronavirus and the subsequent shutdown affected the last episode of The Politician, "The last big scene that I was supposed to do was scheduled to be shot in April, and of course the shutdown started in March. So they had to re-jigger the whole thing, and if you watch carefully, you can tell in the last episode that this scene, we tried to make it seem as normal as possible, but it's over FaceTime. Judith Light and I have a scene over FaceTime, which was actually the most fun, I was in my house, and in quarantine, and playing this character. It was a little surreal."

Watch the interview below!

In season two of The Politician, Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) fights to unseat Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the New York State Senate race. As a long-time incumbent and greatly admired Senate Majority Leader with no-nonsense Chief of Staff, Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler) at her side, Dede's re-election was supposed to be easy, but Payton - who sees this as the next step on his path to the Presidency - must decide what kind of politician he ultimately wants to be in order to succeed, even if that means exposing secrets, lies, and a throuple. Meanwhile, his mother, Georgina Hobart (Gwyneth Paltrow), makes a momentous decision that threatens to upstage him and everything he's hoping to accomplish. But if Payton wants to rise above petty politics and succeed without compromising his character, he must find his voice and strengthen his political message to inspire and excite the voters.

The Politician Season 2 returns to Netflix Friday, June 19th.

