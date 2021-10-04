VIDEO: Goodspeed Presents A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING Featuring Mamie Parris, Mauricio Martínez, Diane Phelan & More

A Grand Night for Singing, a fresh and fun Celebration of Rodgers & Hammerstein, is now playing through November 28 at The Goodspeed. Featuring artful arrangements and clever interpretations, A Grand Night for Singing is a lively revue that seems tailor-made for Goodspeed.

Check out video below!

The cast features Jasmine Forsberg (Off-Broadway: Broadway Bounty Hunter), Mauricio Martínez (Broadway: On Your Feet!), Jesse Nager (Broadway: Motown The Musical, Mamma Mia, Mary Poppins), Mamie Parris (Broadway: Cats, School of Rock, Ragtime, The Drowsy Chaperone; Goodspeed: The Most Happy Fella), and Diane Phelan (Broadway: School of Rock, The King and I). The standbys are Kathryn Boswell (Broadway: Anastasia, Gigi) and Kevin Schuering (National Tour: The King and I).



Directed by Goodspeed audience favorite, Rob Ruggiero (Carousel, Show Boat, Fiddler on the Roof) with choreography by Broadway's Lainie Sakakura and designed by Scenic designer Brian Prather (Off-Broadway: Daniels's Husband, Becoming Dr. Ruth, Freud's Last Session, The Burnt Part Boys), Costume designer Alejo Vietti (Broadway: Holiday Inn, Allegiance, Beautiful: The Carol King Musical) Lighting designer Alan C. Edwards (Off-Broadway: Harry Clarke, Kill Move Paradise, Anna Deavere Smith's Fires in the Mirror) with Sound design by Goodspeed's Jay Hilton, A Grand Night for Singing will be a magical evening of theatre that's sure to have audiences on their feet and applauding for more!

Featuring artful arrangements and clever interpretations, A Grand Night for Singing is a lively revue that seems tailor-made for Goodspeed. With Music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and conceived by Walter Bobbie (the Broadway director of Chicago and Footloose,) the tune-filled treat features musical arrangements by Fred Wells and orchestrations by Michael Gibson and Jonathan Tunick. Music Direction will be by Resident Music Director Adam Souza.

For more information visit goodspeed.org.