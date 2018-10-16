VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals Of SCHOOL OF ROCK in Melbourne

In the video below, go inside rehearsals for the Australian premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Broadway and West End smash hit rock musical, School of Rock - playing at Her Majesty's, Melbourne from October 31, 2018

Sydney-based actor, composer and musical theatre performer Brent Hill will play wannabe rock star Dewey Finn. With an impressive lineup of musical theatre credits including multiple awards and nominations for his starring roles in Little Shop of Horrors, Once and Rock of Ages, along with numerous appearances in The Production Company shows, Hill was recently seen alongside Hugo Weaving in The Resistible Rise for Arturo Ui at Sydney Theatre Company and in Eddie Perfect's Vivid White at Melbourne Theatre Company.

Hill will be joined on stage each night by an extraordinarily talented group of young Australian performers, aged nine to 13 years of age, who will deliver scorching riffs, pounding drums and all-live rock.

Based on the hit film, this hilarious new musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.

Since opening on Broadway to critical acclaim in 2015, School of Rock has been playing to packed houses and is now captivating audiences all across the US and in London's West End. It has smashed box office records, garnered rave reviews, earned four Tony nominations, and won both the 2017 Oliver for Outstanding Achievement in Music and the 2017 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical.

Featuring 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and all the original songs from the movie, this high-octane smash delivers face-melting guitar riffs and touching romance in equally awesome doses.

Previews from Wednesday 31 October, Her Majesty's Theatre, Melbourne. Tickets from $69.90 *Subject to availability. $69.90 is restricted view seating on all performances. An additional transaction fee of $6.60/order applies to all online bookings. schoolofrockmusical.com.au

