VIDEO: Go Inside JAGGED LITTLE PILL Rehearsal at American Repertory Theater

Head behind the scenes of the world premiere American Repertory Theater production of the new Broadway musical, Jagged Little Pill!

The show's Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus says of the newly unearthed footage, "It warmed my heart to find this unreleased rehearsal video and watch it! It brought back so many memories creating Jagged Little Pill. This is from rehearsal prior to our world premiere at the A.R.T.-and of course, it was of the SWING SET!!! How many times did we rehearse this number?! Let me count the ways...I will never forget the day during our time at A.R.T. when we added the dancing love spirits who ran around in circles while the swing set was spinning. Sadly, they did not make it to Broadway-instead we have the power turbine spinners Max [Kumangai] and Ken [Wulf Clark]! And we also got a new swing set with better proportions and a platform under the unit.



To watch Antonio [Cipriano] and Celia [Rose Gooding] at just the beginning of our process tackling this number, and then to close my eyes and envision how carefree and fearless they are now in this number on Broadway makes me realize what I love about the theater-working things out in the room, together, to achieve what seems impossible-with an incredible collaborator at my side. Just hearing sweet [Sidi] Larbi [Cherkaoui]'s gentle voice coaching them, always with a deeply profound metaphor to provide inspiration and motivation, reminds me what a blessed genius he is. I love our JLP company to beyond and back, and miss them all so deeply."

Go inside the creation of the show below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You