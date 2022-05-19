VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of HARRY POTTER & THE CURSED CHILD on GMA

Click Here for More Articles on HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Broadway

To celebrate 25 years of Harry Potter, Good Morning America went behind the scenes of the current Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The segment took an inside look at the magical special effects that are used throughout the show, including the use of surprise entrances, wands, brooms, and more.

"As a queer person, as a gender non-conforming person, to be a visible voice gives the gift of anyone can be a part of this world and that's our responsibility, you know? To be this open and visible force for inclusion and representation in presenting this new version of this story," said Brady Dalton Richards, who plays Scorpius.

The segment also featured interview with David Abeles (Ron Weasley), Steve Haggard (Harry Potter), Jenny Jules (Hermione Granger), and James Romney (Albus Potter).

From page to stage to screen, the magic is real at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway. Prepare to see the characters that you've known and loved your entire life in a thrilling new adventure that begins 19 years after the events of the Deathly Hollows.

The entirety of the Lyric Theatre has been transfigured to immerse you in this magical world where epic duels, extraordinary spells and beloved characters come to life. Filled with unprecedented stage magic and thrilling storytelling, this Tony Award-winning show is a unforgettable experience unlike anything else you will ever see.

Watch the new segment here: