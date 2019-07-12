VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of ALADDIN's 'Crosswalk the Musical'

The Late Late Show with James Corrden takes you behind the scenes of Aladdin: Crosswalk the Musical with their crew as they produce one of the largest Crosswalk the Musicals yet, featuring Will Smith, Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud.

From writing to choreography to art direction and even pyrotechnics, the whole team must work together to pull off this massive outdoor production on Beverly Blvd in Los Angeles.

Watch the behind the scenes video below!

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney's 1992 classic, "Aladdin" is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, gritty, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, "Aladdin" is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney's "Aladdin."

The film stars Will Smith; Mena Massoud; Naomi Scott; Marwan Kenzari; Navid Negahban; Nasim Pedrad; Billy Magnussen; and Numan Acar.

Alan Menken provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and new music written by Menken and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.





