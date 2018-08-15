VIDEO: Go Backstage at SKINTIGHT with Props Supervisor Faye Armon-Troncoso!
Roundabout Theatre Company will conclude the world premiere of Skintight, by Joshua Harmon, with direction by Daniel Aukin on Sunday, August 26. At the time of closing, Skintight will have played 23 preview performances and 77 regular performances. Previews began on May 31, 2018 and opened officially on June 21, 2018 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street).
Reeling from her ex-husband's engagement to a much younger woman, Jodi Isaac (Idina Menzel) turns to her famous fashion-designer dad for support. Instead, she finds him wrapped up in his West Village townhouse with Trey. Who's 20. And not necessarily gay. But probably an adult film star. At least, according to Jodi's son. Who's also 20. And definitely gay. Skintight assays the nature of love, the power of attraction, and the ways in which a superficial culture persists in teaching its children that all that matters is what's on the inside.
Before Skintght's run concludes, go backstage with Props Supervisor Faye Armon-Troncoso as she reveals behind the scenes secrets!