VIDEO: Gina Naomi Baez Parodies HOCUS POCUS With 'I'll Put a Mask On You'

Gina Naomi Baez has returned with another parody music video. This time sticking with her Hocus Pocus theme, Gina puts a twist on Bette Midler's popular "I PUT A SPELL ON YOU" with "I'LL PUT A MASK ON YOU". Winifred Sanderson has had it and decides to put a mask on anyone she sees not abiding by the executive order by way of her magic of course!

Winifred: Gina Naomi Baez

Featuring: Alexis Collins, Elias Husiak, Trey Thompson, Russell Valdez, Albert Nelthropp, Rob Resnick, Gianna Marino, Tinkerbelle the Dog, Jamie Maria Cox, Alyssa Marie Fuhrman, Remiko Hirotani, Sarah Warrick, Matthew Cubillos, Vanessa Ortiz, David Ranan Ellner, Kelsey Leigh Stalter,

Sara Brophy, Alyssa Marie Fuhrman Rich Bonadies, Soyini Malene Crenshaw, Ayisha Etan, Hanyu Fu, Maxwell Gallo, Gregg Mess, Dawn Del Orbe, Lane Travis Vineyard

Written by Gina Naomi Baez

Directed by Sam Carrell

