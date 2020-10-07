VIDEO: Gina Naomi Baez Parodies HOCUS POCUS With 'I'll Put a Mask On You'
Featuring: Alexis Collins, Elias Husiak, Trey Thompson, Russell Valdez, Albert Nelthropp, and more.
Gina Naomi Baez has returned with another parody music video. This time sticking with her Hocus Pocus theme, Gina puts a twist on Bette Midler's popular "I PUT A SPELL ON YOU" with "I'LL PUT A MASK ON YOU". Winifred Sanderson has had it and decides to put a mask on anyone she sees not abiding by the executive order by way of her magic of course!
Watch below!
Winifred: Gina Naomi Baez
Featuring: Alexis Collins, Elias Husiak, Trey Thompson, Russell Valdez, Albert Nelthropp, Rob Resnick, Gianna Marino, Tinkerbelle the Dog, Jamie Maria Cox, Alyssa Marie Fuhrman, Remiko Hirotani, Sarah Warrick, Matthew Cubillos, Vanessa Ortiz, David Ranan Ellner, Kelsey Leigh Stalter,
Sara Brophy, Alyssa Marie Fuhrman Rich Bonadies, Soyini Malene Crenshaw, Ayisha Etan, Hanyu Fu, Maxwell Gallo, Gregg Mess, Dawn Del Orbe, Lane Travis Vineyard
Written by Gina Naomi Baez
Directed by Sam Carrell
