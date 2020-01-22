VIDEO: Get an Inside Look at GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY With Austin Scott, Colton Ryan and More!

Click Here for More Articles on GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

Get an inside look at Girl from the North Country on Broadway with Austin Scott, Colton Ryan, Caitlin Houlahan, and more!

Check out the video below!

Girl from the North Country stars Austin Scott, star of FX's "Pose" and Hamilton, Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, Tony Award nominee David Pittu, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, and Chiara Trentalange.

Girl from the North Country begins performances on Friday, February 7 at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street) with the opening night set for Thursday, March 5.





