GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Click Here for More Articles on GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

VIDEO: Get an Inside Look at GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY With Austin Scott, Colton Ryan and More!

Article Pixel Jan. 22, 2020  

Get an inside look at Girl from the North Country on Broadway with Austin Scott, Colton Ryan, Caitlin Houlahan, and more!

Check out the video below!

Girl from the North Country stars Austin Scott, star of FX's "Pose" and Hamilton, Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, Tony Award nominee David Pittu, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, and Chiara Trentalange.

Girl from the North Country begins performances on Friday, February 7 at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street) with the opening night set for Thursday, March 5.

Get the best prices on tickets to Girl from the North Country on TodayTix - click here.
VIDEO: Get an Inside Look at GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY With Austin Scott, Colton Ryan and More!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Zoey's Playlist on NBC

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch Randy Rainbow's Latest Political Song Parody, 'That Don!'
  • VIDEO: Billy Porter Joins Children's Choirs For Martin Luther King Day Tribute on THE VIEW
  • VIDEO: Will MOULIN ROUGE's Aaron Tveit Get Stumped Playing Song Association?
  • VIDEO: See Billy Porter, Neil Patrick Harris, & More in the Trailer for VISIBLE: OUT ON TELEVISION
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement