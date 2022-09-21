VIDEO: Get A First Look At THE PROM In The Netherlands

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the Dutch production of The Prom. The production is currently touring to various venues across the Netherlands.

The musical follows four Broadway actors lamenting their days of fame, as they travel to the conservative town of Edgewater, Indiana, to help a lesbian student banned from bringing her girlfriend to high school prom.

The Prom ran on Broadway from October 2018-August 2019.

The musical was turned into a film on Netflix in 2020, starring Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Rannells, and newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman.