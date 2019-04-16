VIDEO: Get A First Look At Goodspeed's THE MUSIC MAN

River City's about to get the last thing they expected and the very thing they need in The Music Man. BroadwayWorld has a first look at Goodspeed Musicals' rip-roarin' dance-filled classic running April 12 - June 20 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn.

You got trouble in River City! Professor Harold Hill and Marian the Librarian march into their first appearance at Goodspeed in a rousing new production of this great American musical. When huckster Harold promises to save an Iowa town by selling the dream of a boys' band, Marian is the only skeptic. Until she starts to buy his pitch. Fall in love all over again with "76 Trombones," "The Wells Fargo Wagon," "Trouble" and "Till There Was You." This glorious American classic will have you parading in the streets!

The Music Man features book, music and lyrics by Meredith Willson with story by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey. This spirited musical will be sponsored by Wells Fargo, Masonicare at Chester Village and The Shops at Mohegan Sun.

The Music Man runs through June 20, 2019. Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.).





