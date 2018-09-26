VIDEO: Get A First Look At AIN'T TOO PROUD in Los Angeles

BroadwayWorld has a first look at all new video from the Los Angeles run of AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Ahmanson Theatre! Check out the montage below!

The pre-Broadway run of "Ain't Too Proud-The Life and Times of The Temptations" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre officially opened in LA on August 24th.

Before The Temptations became the greatest R&B group of all time (Billboard magazine 2017), they were just five young guys on the streets of Detroit. After getting discovered by Berry Gordy and signed to his brand-new label, Motown Records, it took them 24 tries before they finally had a hit song. The rest is history-how they met, how they rose, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" and so many more.

Performances continue through September 30, 2018. The show will open on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre in Spring of 2019 following an additional out of town production in Toronto which begins next month.

