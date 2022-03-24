VIDEO: Get A First Look At 13 THE MUSICAL in Brazil

13 the Musical arrives in São Paulo on April 2nd, for a short run at Teatro Liberdade, with direction by Fernanda Chamma, musical direction by Ronnie Kneblewski, choreography by Mariana Barros and translations by Caio Bichaff and Luiza Francabandiera (book) and Silvano Vieira and Sofia Bragança (lyrics).

The musical tells the story of Evan Goldman who, after moving from New York to a small town in Indiana, has to deal with teenage problems, including his parents' divorce, preparing for his Bar Mitzvah, and, of course, having to face a complicated social life when arriving at a new school.

The production has two alternating casts which include: Enzo Krieger, Igor Jansen, Sienna Belle, Gabi Ayumi, Andreas Trotta, Roberto Justino, Sidinho, Sam Sabbá, Bia Vasconcellos, Juliana Akemi, Martha Nobel, Gabriela Sega, Erin Borges, Ana Luíza Leal, Isidoro Gubnitsky, Gustavo Spinosa, Paula Serra, Carol Pelegrini, Teteu Cabrera, Theo Barreto, Gabriela Melo, Isabella Daneluz, Gábi Meirelles, Tiago Fernandes, Vinícius Spada and Isabella Faile.

Tickets are now available at the official box office at Teatro Liberdade.

A movie adaptation of the show is set to be released via Netflix later this year with a cast including Debra Messing, Rhea Perlman, Josh Peck, Peter Hermann, Eli Golden, Gabriella Uhl, JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Wyatt Moss, Liam Wignall, and Khiyla Aynne.