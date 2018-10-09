VIDEO: George Salazar Joins Charlie Rosen's 8-Bit Big Band for A Jaw-Dropping Spin On Super Mario Theme!

Oct. 9, 2018  

Musical dynamo Charlie Rosen presents his newest series with The 8-Bit Big Band "Let's Play Live! - Super Mario Bros." In which Charlie and his great big Broadway band perform classic video game scores!

In addition to the usual big band, Charlie has also partnered with an orchestral ensemble of 20 strings, choir, harp, woodwinds, percussion, with one of the stars of Be More Chill, George Salazar, playing the Nintendo NES to realize this complex new take on the classic video game score!

Check out their jaw-dropping take on the iconic theme below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play

