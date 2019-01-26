VIDEO: Freestyle Love Supreme Will Partner With Yonder to Create Phone-Free Experience at Shows

Freestyle Love Supreme has announced on their Twitter that they are partnering with Yonder to create a phone-free experience at their shows. Patrons will put their phones in locked pouches upon entering the theatre, and will be able to unlock them when they leave.

Members of the group created a freestyle rap video explaining how the process works. Watch it below!

Listen. We know it's hard to part with your phone. But the beats that we'll be dropping are going to be so sick we don't want you to miss a single one. That's why we've teamed up Yondr to give you a phone-free experience while still being able to hold onto it for emergencies. pic.twitter.com/fu2URbJZ8f - Freestyle Love Supreme (@freestylelove) January 25, 2019

A blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music, and vocal stylings, FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME was conceived of by Kail, Miranda and Anthony Veneziale and will have an official press opening on Tuesday, February 12 and run to Sunday, March 3. There will be a special added benefit performance on Sunday evening, March 3 at 6:00 pm to support Ars Nova that will feature Lin-Manuel Miranda.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME features six talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning cues from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME is Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur The Geniuses," Bill Sherman AKA "King Sherman,"Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK."

Special surprise guests are planned for select performances during the run which could include, in addition to Lin-Manuel Miranda, FLS members Chris Jackson,James Monroe Iglehart and Daveed Diggs.

Related Articles