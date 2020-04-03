VIDEO: Frank Wildhorn Launches Home Concerts with JEKYLL & HYDE

Composer Frank Wildhorn posted the first in series of home concerts he will be sharing while theatre fans are social distancing at home.

Check out Frank below playing a gorgeous rendition of the song, "A New Life" from his musical adaptation of Jekyll & Hyde!

Frank Wildhorn is a multi-Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-nominated composer and producer who spans the worlds of popular, theatrical, and classical music. In 1999, Frank became the first American composer in 22 years to have three shows running simultaneously on Broadway: Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel, The Civil War (Tony Award nominated for "Best Score").

He is one of only two composers to have had three Broadway shows running simultaneously and a #1 chart-topping pop hit. Also for Broadway: Dracula, Victor/Victoria, Wonderland, Bonnie & Clyde (Tony Award nominated for "Best Score"), and the 2013 revival of Jekyll & Hyde. Frank produced Harlem Song at the famed Apollo Theater. International: Excalibur/Artus, Cyrano de Bergerac, The Count of Monte Cristo, Carmen, Rudolf, Mitsuko, Never Say Goodbye, Camille Claudel, Tears of Heaven, Death Note, Mata Hari, and The Man Who Laughs. Upcoming: Song of Bernadette, Peter the Great, Your Lie In April, Huberman, and Casanova. Frank served as music director for the Goodwill Games in New York City (1998).

He wrote the song "Gold," the opening number for the 2002 Winter Olympics. Received the prestigious Charles Dickens Award from USC, where there is a scholarship under his name. Among the artists who have recorded and performed Frank's works: Whitney Houston, Natalie Cole, Kenny Rogers, Sammy Davis, Jr., Liza Minnelli, Julie Andrews, Hootie & the Blowfish, The Moody Blues, Johnny Mathis, Linda Eder, Freddie Jackson, Trisha Yearwood, Stacy Lattisaw, Molly Hatchet, Blues Traveler, Trace Adkins, Patti LaBelle, Jeffrey Osborne, BeBe Winans, Amy Grant, Anthony Warlow, to name a few.





