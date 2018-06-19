VIDEO: Fran Drescher and Priscilla Lopez Visit Marti Cummings' LGBTQ Talk Show STAGE FRIGHT

Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Fran Drescher was joined by Tony Winner Priscilla Lopez at NYC drag star Marti Gould Cummings weekly talk show Stage Fright.

Drescher chatted about being a gay icon, celebrating LGBTQ pride, the making of The Nanny and her charity Cancer Schmancer. Lopez gave tips on meeting a husband and discussed her extensive career in the theatre.

Watch the full interviews with the actresses in the video below!

Stage Fright is a weekly talk show at Therapy in NYC on Monday nights.

Fran Drescher is an American actress and activist. She is best known for her role as Fran Fine in the hit TV series The Nanny (1993-99), and for her nasal voice and thick New York accent.

Drescher made her screen debut with a small role in the 1977 blockbuster film Saturday Night Fever, and later appeared in American Hot Wax (1978) and Wes Craven's horror tale Stranger in Our House (1978). In the 1980s, she gained recognition as a comedic actress in the films Gorp (1980), The Hollywood Knights (1980), Doctor Detroit (1983), This Is Spinal Tap (1984), and UHF (1989) while establishing a television career with guest appearances on several series. In 1993, she achieved wider fame as Fran Fine in her own sitcom vehicle The Nanny, for which she was nominated for two Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress in a Comedy Television Series during the show's run. She received further recognition for her performances in Jack(1996) and The Beautician and the Beast (1997) and reinforced her position as a leading sitcom star with Living with Fran (2005-2006) and Happily Divorced (2011-2013).

On February 4, 2014, Drescher made her Broadway debut in Cinderella as stepmother Madame.

For information on Cancer Schmancer visit www.cancerschmancer.org

Priscilla Lopez was last seen on Broadway in the Tony Award Musical revival of Pippin, in the role of Berthe. The trapeze flying Granny. She then toured the USA and played Tokyo, where she joined her fellow 1972 Pippin alum, John Rubinstein. In Lin Manuel Miranda's Tony Winning In the Heights, she originated the role of Camila Rosario. She previously appeared in Nilo Cruz's Pulitzer Prize winning play Anna in the Tropics. She received a Tony Award as Best Featured Actress for her portrayal as Harpo Marx in the Broadway musical A Day in Hollywood A Night in the Ukraine and her performance as the original Diana Morales in A Chorus Line led to an OBIE Award and Tony Nomination, where she introduced the songs "Nothing" and "What I Did For Love". Her Broadway credits include: The Sister's Rosenswieg,Nine the Musical, The Boyfriend, Lysistrata, Pippin (1972), Company, Her First Roman, Henry Sweet Henry and Breakfast At Tiffany's. Off Broadway: Beauty of the Father, The Oldest Profession, newyorkers, Eric Weinberger"s Class Mother's 68 (Drama Desk Nomination), The Passion of Frida Kahlo, Antigone in New York, Other People's Money, Extremities, Buck and Your Own Thing. Los Angeles and Regionally:Irma La Douce, Vanities, Death and the Maiden and Matthew Lopez's Somewhere. Her film credits include Maid in Manhattan as Jennifer Lopez's mother, Center Stage, Revenge of the Nerds II, Tony 'n' Tina's Wedding, Musical Chairs and Swimming with the Fishes.

