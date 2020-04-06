VIDEO: Forget Your Troubles and Get Happy with a New Single from Lillias White!

Tony and Emmy Award Winner Lillias White is releasing her highly-anticipated second album, entitled, GET HAPPY! The album is scheduled for release in Spring 2020 - and is a modern mix of Motown, Standards, Rock-and-Roll, and Jazz - all re-invented for today's audiences. The tracks all center on the theme of "happiness".



Recorded at Old Mill Road Recording in East Arlington, Vermont, in July 2019, the album is the culmination of a 30-year friendship and professional collaboration between Lillias White and her musical director/accompanist, Timothy Graphenreed. Best known for his work on the iconic musical, The Wiz, Timothy tragically passed away on March 1, 2020. The album is dedicated to his memory.



GET HAPPY! was produced by Joshua Sherman and engineered by GRAMMY® Award Winner Benjamin J. Arrindell. The two men won the coveted NAMM TEC® Award for Best Studio Design in January 2020. Joshua and Benjamin have been collaborating together (and with Lillias!) for almost 20 years.



Lillias White is internationally-recognized for her work on both stage and screen. Her performance in Cy Coleman's Broadway musical, The Life, won her the TONY® Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. She was nominated for a second TONY® Award for her brilliant work in Fela! Additional Broadway credits include: Barnum, Dreamgirls, Cats, Carrie, Once on This Island, How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and Chicago. Lillias received the EMMY® Award as part of the cast of Sesame Street and was lauded for her work on the Baz Luhrmann-directed NETFLIX series The Get Down. She is beloved by audiences around the world for voicing the lead muse Calliope in Disney's animated feature Hercules and has appeared in cabarets and concert halls around the world, including The Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and The Sydney Opera House.



"In these uncertain times, Lillias White's powerful voice and beautiful soul are a light in the darkness," says producer Joshua Sherman, M.D. "Lillias is an inspiring human being with an unmatched ability to raise the spirits of an audience. Take four minutes right now, forget your troubles, and Get Happy!"

Listen to the title track below!





