VIDEO: First Look at the Video Premiere of 'Head Over Feet' from JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Atlantic Records is celebrating the upcoming release of "JAGGED LITTLE PILL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)," the official companion to the new musical, with the premiere of the show's powerful anthem, "Head Over Feet." The track - accompanied by a new exclusive video - is available now.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)" features all-new renditions of songs originally featured on Alanis Morissette's groundbreaking 1995 debut album co-written by Glenn Ballard - including such hits as "You Oughta Know," "Hand In My Pocket," and "Ironic" - along with other selections from her extensive catalog, and two new songs - "Smiling" and "Predator" - written expressly for the musical by Morissette & Michael Farrell. The album is produced by Neal Avron & Tom Kitt and co-produced by Pete Ganbarg, Craig Rosen, Michael Parker, Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David, and Eva Price.

"JAGGED LITTLE PILL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)" is available now for pre-order HERE; all pre-orders will be joined by an instant grat download of "You Learn" which is streaming HERE now. "JAGGED LITTLE PILL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)" arrives digitally on Friday, November 29th to be followed by the physical CD release on Friday, December 6th.

Hailed by The New York Times as "a big-hearted musical that breaks the mold," Jagged Little Pill officially opens at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre on Thursday, December 5th following a record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T) last year; preview performances began earlier this month. For the very first time in Broadway history, the musical and label are joining forces in offering a special ticket-and-album bundle for fans - ticket purchases for select performances will be accompanied by a digital download of "JAGGED LITTLE PILL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)". For complete details, visit jaggedlittlepill.com/tickets.





