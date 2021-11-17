VIDEO: First Look at LaChanze, Chuck Cooper & More in TROUBLE IN MIND

Click Here for More Articles on Trouble in Mind

Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting the Broadway premiere of Trouble in Mind by Alice Childress, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright and starring Tony & Emmy Award winner LaChanze.

Check out video below!

Trouble in Mind is led by LaChanze as "Wiletta Mayer," with Michael Zegen as "Al Manners," Chuck Cooper as "Sheldon Forrester," Danielle Campbell as "Judy Sears," Jessica Frances Dukes as "Millie Davis," Brandon Micheal Hall as "John Nevins," Simon Jones as "Henry," Alex Mickiewicz as "Eddie Fenton," and Don Stephenson as "Bill O'Wray."

Trouble in Mind is now in previews and will open officially tomorrow, November 18, 2021. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

For more information, please visit Roundabout Theatre Company's website at roundabouttheatre.org.