VIDEO: First Look At Yes Theatre's Gender-Blind Production of CHICAGO

Get a first look at Yes Theatre in Sudbury, Ontario's production of Chicago - which features gender-blind casting in several roles. In this video, watch as Dora Award-nominee Arinea Hermans performs 'We Both Reached For The Gun' as Billy Flynn.

The production is directed by Yes Theatre Artistic Director Alessandro Costantini and features choreography by Janie Pinard, lighting design by Frank Donato, set design by Mike Natti and Diandra Zafiris, sound design by Aaron Hanna, and costume design by Laura Delchiaro. Stephan Ermel serves as the music director.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.

Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.