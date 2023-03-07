VIDEO: First Look At Hale Center Theater's TITANIC

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Hale Center Theater's production of Titanic! Get a first look at the cast in action.

Winner of 5 Tony Awards, In 1912 a marvel of the modern age set sail from England for America... the finest, largest, strongest ship in the world called - in fact - the 'unsinkable' ship. The demise of the mighty TITANIC, therefore, remains a powerful memory of the twentieth century.

This breathtaking musical powers in scale to the prestigious vessel - a factual story of her officers, crew and passengers. Experience soaring music and mammoth staging - as only The Hale can produce. By Peter Stone and Maury Yeston. Titanic is a not-to-be-missed theatrical event!

For more information, contact the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.