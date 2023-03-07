Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: First Look At Hale Center Theater's TITANIC

Now on stage through April 8th, 2023.

Mar. 07, 2023  

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Hale Center Theater's production of Titanic! Get a first look at the cast in action.

Winner of 5 Tony Awards, In 1912 a marvel of the modern age set sail from England for America... the finest, largest, strongest ship in the world called - in fact - the 'unsinkable' ship. The demise of the mighty TITANIC, therefore, remains a powerful memory of the twentieth century.

This breathtaking musical powers in scale to the prestigious vessel - a factual story of her officers, crew and passengers. Experience soaring music and mammoth staging - as only The Hale can produce. By Peter Stone and Maury Yeston. Titanic is a not-to-be-missed theatrical event!

See below for the full list of musicals and plays on the Centre Stage and Jewel Box Stage. Season ticket renewals begin June 10, 2022, and new season ticket and individual show purchases will be available August 1, 2022. For more information, contact the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.




