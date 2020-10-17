VIDEO: Etai Benson and Matt Doyle Reunite to Chat COMPANY, Patti LuPone, and More!

The pair shared backstage stories about their beloved show, their hopes for Broadway's future and their best Patti LuPone stories!

Director Marianne Elliott's gender-swapped revival of Company only played nine preview performances before Broadway shut down. But the cast has remained close-especially Matt Doyle and Etai Benson who play Jamie and Paul, a longtime couple engaged to be married in Stephen Sondheim's landmark musical about romantic relationships.

TDF reunited these costars for a live-streamed chat on its Facebook page where they shared backstage stories about their beloved show, their hopes for Broadway's future and their best Patti LuPone stories!

Watch the video below!

