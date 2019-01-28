VIDEO: Elaine Paige Reflects on Being A Part of a 'Renaissance' of British Theatre

Britain's first lady of musical theatre Elaine Paige is downunder this winter, with three more concerts coming up in Australia. Below, watch as she stops by Studio 10 to chat about creating some of theatres most iconic roles, and reflects on being back in Sydney!

Elaine has performed live in concert all over the world and as a recording artist has worked with legendary producers such as Tony Visconti, Dennis Lambert, Peter Matz, & Phil Ramone among others and has released 22 solo albums (4 multi-Platinum and 9 Gold,) been featured on 7 cast recordings and has had major worldwide hits with songs such as Memory (Cats) and I Know Him So Well (Chess.)

As a musical theatre performer Elaine Paige has made a major contribution to the modern musical. She has starred in more smash hit West End & Broadway musicals than anyone else of her generation and continues to present the hugely successful weekly BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday, now approaching its 15th year on air, which is devoted to musical theatre and film music, and continues to delight audiences of over 2.5 million listeners each week across the UK.

