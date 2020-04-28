VIDEO: Edie Falco & Stephen Wallem Perform 'I Got A Friend In Me' for 52nd Street Project's Virtual Gala

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The 52nd Street Project - a non-profit organization known for making a difference in the lives of children from the Hell's Kitchen (Clinton) neighborhood through a series of free mentorship programs that foster creativity and educational development and brings members together with professional theater artists to produce original shows - is hosting its first-ever virtual gala featuring performances by stars of stage and screen Annaleigh Ashford & Joe Tapper; Marinda Anderson & Adrienne C. Moore; Edie Falco & Stephen Wallem; Mallory Portnoy; Michael Potts; Shirley Rumierk & Robin de Jesús, Natalie Walker, and more.

The newest video, hosted by Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale, featuring Edie Falco and Stephen Wallem, is now available to watch! Reprising their roles from a Project Playmaking show, JABBA THE HUTT, the duo sings "I Got A Friend In Me" written by project member Evaluna at age 10, composed by Avi Amon.

Check it out below!





