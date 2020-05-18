VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'And the Money Kept Rolling In (And Out)' From EVITA
In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!
In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!
Today's number, 'And the Money Kept Rolling In (And Out)' From Evita!
Evita, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics and book by Tim Rice, first began as a rock opera concept album released in 1976. The first production opened in the West End in 1978, starring Elaine Paige as Eva Peron and David Essex as Che. The Broadway production opened a year later, starring Patti LuPone as Eva and Mandy Patinkin as Che.
Both the original West End and Broadway productions of Evita was choreographed by Larry Fuller. Fuller's Broadway credits as a choreographer include On the Twentieth Century, Merrily We Roll Along, and A Doll's Life. Fuller was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Choreography for Evita.
The 2006 West End revival featured choreography by Rob Ashford. Ashford was nominated for the Olivier for Best Theatre Choreographer. The 2012 Broadway revival again featured Ashford's choreography, and earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Choreography.
The film adaptation of Evita starring Madonna in 1996 featured choreography by Vincent Paterson.
