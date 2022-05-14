VIDEO: 'ER' Star Anthony Edwards Makes Broadway Musical Debut as Dr. Walker in GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

"ER" star Anthony Edwards took to the stage on Friday evening in his Broadway musical debut as "Dr. Walker" in the recently Tony Nominated musical Girl from the North Country. With several members of the company out of the show due to COVID, Edwards stepped in at the last moment, and after only an hour of rehearsal time, to ensure that the show would go on. He starred opposite his wife, Mare Winningham, who was recently nominated for a Tony Award for her role.

The lead producer of Girl From The North Country, Tristan Baker, made a pre-show announcement to express his gratitude to the production's swings and understudies. He let the house know they were in for an extra special show. Baker asked if "there was a doctor in the house" to play the role of Dr. Walker this evening, before surprising the audience with the news that TV doctor Anthony Edwards would be their special guest star tonight.

He was immediately met with a standing ovation at curtain call. With so little rehearsal time, Edwards relied on a script for some of the evening, but was also impressively off book for many scenes. Edwards will continue in the role through the weekend. The musical has also announced that it will extend its Broadway run through June 19th. Read the full story here.

Watch Anthony Edwards and his wife, Mare Winningham discuss their special performance backstage in the video below!

About Girl from the North Country:

In 1934, during the height of the Great Depression, everyone was searching for something. In a time-weathered guesthouse Minnesota, an unlikely group of strangers comes together with little other than hope and a need to survive in common.



Only a song can shake off the dust for one group of wayward souls-and old dreams may hold the promise of new beginnings. As they come in and out of each other's lives, their stories awaken with passion, fury and extraordinary beauty. Reimagining the music of Bob Dylan as roof-raising ensemble pieces and soul-stirring solos, playwright and director Conor McPherson weaves this story of faith, family, heartbreak, and love.