VIDEO: Donny Osmond Puts on His JOSEPH Coat and Performs 'Any Dream Will Do'
Donny Osmond put on his old Joseph costume and performed 'Any Dream Will Do' on Instagram!
Osmond starred in the title role of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 1999.
He wrote in the caption, "My buddy [Andrew Lloyd Webber] asked to see videos of his followers singing "Any Dream Will Do". I couldn't pass on the opportunity to bust out my Joseph coat! Should I wear my coat of many colors to the dinner table tonight?"
Check out the video below!
My buddy @andrewlloydwebber asked to see videos of his followers singing "Any Dream Will Do". I couldn't pass on the opportunity to bust out my Joseph coat! Should I wear my coat of many colors to the dinner table tonight? ?#HomeIsWhereTheMusicIs #TogetherAtHome
A post shared by Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) on Mar 25, 2020 at 7:30pm PDT
Donny Osmond is a singer, actor, triple-threat television series host (talk show, game show, variety show), best-selling author (his autobiography entered the UK bestseller chart at #1), commercial spokesman, motivational speaker, and even a racecar driver.
Throughout his illustrious career, Donny has earned 33 gold records; selling over 100 million albums becoming a worldwide music legend. He has made history by celebrating over 5 decades in show business with the release of his 61st album, One Night Only: a live album accompanied by a DVD of his sold-out UK tour in January, 2017.
He starred as Gaston in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway, and in 2010 appeared in Donny and Marie - A Broadway Christmas.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally passed away today, March 24, from complications due to coronav... (read more)
Laura Bell Bundy Has Tested Positive For COVID-19
Laura Bell Bundy has announced via Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19.... (read more)
Aaron Tveit Has Tested Positive for COVID-19
Aaron Tveit has revealed in an Instagram post that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared that he has been in quarantine since the Broadway sh... (read more)
Breaking: 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Has Been Postponed
BroadwayWorld has just learned that the 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio Ci... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings IN THE HEIGHTS To Raise Money for BC/EFA
Tonight Lin-Manuel Miranda hopped on Twitter for a quick Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids fundraiser.... (read more)
VIDEO: Alan Menken Reveals That HERCULES is Returning to the Stage
Alan Menken has revealed that Hercules will return to the stage!... (read more)