VIDEO: Donny Osmond Puts on His JOSEPH Coat and Performs 'Any Dream Will Do'

Donny Osmond put on his old Joseph costume and performed 'Any Dream Will Do' on Instagram!

Osmond starred in the title role of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 1999.

He wrote in the caption, "My buddy [Andrew Lloyd Webber] asked to see videos of his followers singing "Any Dream Will Do". I couldn't pass on the opportunity to bust out my Joseph coat! Should I wear my coat of many colors to the dinner table tonight?"

Check out the video below!

Donny Osmond is a singer, actor, triple-threat television series host (talk show, game show, variety show), best-selling author (his autobiography entered the UK bestseller chart at #1), commercial spokesman, motivational speaker, and even a racecar driver.







Throughout his illustrious career, Donny has earned 33 gold records; selling over 100 million albums becoming a worldwide music legend. He has made history by celebrating over 5 decades in show business with the release of his 61st album, One Night Only: a live album accompanied by a DVD of his sold-out UK tour in January, 2017.

He starred as Gaston in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway, and in 2010 appeared in Donny and Marie - A Broadway Christmas.





