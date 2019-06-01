VIDEO: Didn't Get Enough of FOSSE/VERDON? Check Out This Interview With Gwen Verdon Backstage at SWEET CHARITY in 1986!

Just can't get enough of Gwen Verdon, following the finale of Fosse/Verdon last week? Check out this flashback video of Verdon, interviewed backstage at the 1986 Broadway revival of Sweet Charity.

Verdon starred as the title role in the 1966 original Broadway production of the musical, and returned to work alongside Bob Fosse as choreographer/director on the 1986 revival.

This production starred Debbie Allen as Charity with Bebe Neuwirth as Nickie, Allison Williams as Helene and Michael Rupert as Oscar.

Check out the interview below!

Spanning five decades, Fosse/Verdon explores the singular romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams). He is a visionary filmmaker and one of the theater's most influential choreographers and directors. She is the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Only Bob can create the groundbreaking musicals that allow Gwen to showcase her greatness. Only Gwen can realize the unique vision in Bob's head. Together, they will change the face of American entertainment - at a perilous cost.

Featuring show-stopping choreography, including original pieces as well as some of the most iconic works of Bob and Gwen's careers, FOSSE/VERDON tells the story of these two brilliant, complicated individuals - the love they shared, the art they created, and the price they paid in the pursuit of greatness.





