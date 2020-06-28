VIDEO: Daveed Diggs and Anthony Mackie Talk HAMILTON, Marvel, Black Lives Matter, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Daveed Diggs and Anthony Mackie recently chatted for Variety's Actors on Actors @ Home series.

Mackie brought up Hamilton, saying to Diggs, "I'm sure when you guys were doing 'Hamilton,' you felt like Mick Jagger every time you walked out the stage door."

"The stage door was such a trip," Diggs replied. "One of the things I appreciate about these fandom worlds is how much the art that you consume is part of your identity."

The pair also talked about their diverse careers, Black Lives Matter, Marvel, and more!

Watch the full conversation below!

