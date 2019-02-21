VIDEO: Daveed Diggs Talks Returning to the Public for WHITE NOISE

On last night's episode of Daveed Diggs sat down with Jimmy. Diggs talked about returning to The Public Theater, Hamilton's original home, for his new Broadway show White Noise and he even performs part of a single from new music he's working on.

White Noise is written by Suzan-Lori Park, is directed by Oskar Eustis, and is currently in rehearsal. WHITE NOISE begins Tuesday, March 5 with an official press opening on Wednesday, March 20.

The complete cast of White Noise features Daveed Diggs (Leo), Sheria Irving(Misha), Thomas Sadoski (Ralph), and Zoë Winters (Dawn).

Following her critically-acclaimed trilogy Father Comes Home From The Wars (Parts 1, 2 & 3), Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks(Topdog/Underdog, In the Blood) returns with a world premiere play about race, friendship, and our rapidly unraveling social contract. Long-time friends and lovers Leo, Misha, Ralph, and Dawn are educated, progressive, cosmopolitan, and woke. But when a racially motivated incident with the cops leaves Leo shaken, he decides EXTREME MEASURES must be taken for self-preservation. The Public's Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis (Julius Caesar, Public Works' Twelfth Night), directs this fierce new drama about what happens when the unspoken and the unspeakable come head-to-head.

WHITE NOISE features scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Xavier Pierce, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon.

Diggs is best known for his unforgettable performance as Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in the smash hit Hamilton for which he won a Tony Award. Other credits include Word Becomes Flesh, In the Red and Brown Water, Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, The Tempest, Troilus and Cressida, and Mirrors in Every Corner.

Photo Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

