VIDEO: Danny Pino Explains Why the World Needs DEAR EVAN HANSEN

In just over a week, the onstage magic of Dear Evan Hansen will be translated to the big screen. The highly anticipated film adaptation hits theatres on Friday, September 24. One of its stars, Danny Pino, who plays Larry, recognizes the need for the film at this moment in time...

"Especially now, given the strains of the pandemic and the amount of anxiety and depression and isolation that has been caused- not only for adults, but especially for our youth- the timing of this film is ideal," Pino explained. "...to hopefully continue (or start) conversations about mental health, and to hopefully put mental health on par with physical health."

Pino had no trouble relating to on onscreen counterpart."Being a father of two teenage boys, [the role] was very personal, having to imagine and make as real as possible, the loss of a son by his own hand. And understanding the feeling of loss and regret, fear, shame, anger and despair- the multitude on emotions that happen," he said. "Studying that and realizing that thankfully it was fictional for me, but realizing that there are people out there who are dealing with this everyday- that was profound."

Below, watch as he tells us even more about making the film and why he hopes it resonates with kids and adults alike.