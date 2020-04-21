VIDEO: Danny Burstein Says He Will 'Absolutely' Return to Broadway

Broadway veteran Danny Burstein, known for his Tony-nominated performances in musicals like "Fiddler on the Roof," was discharged from the hospital after a five-day stay battling the coronavirus. He spoke to "CBS This Morning" co-host Anthony Mason about his infection and recovery, as the pandemic forced the shutdowns of theaters across the country.

During the interview, Burstein talks about leaving the hospital, saying, "It felt surreal. Like I wasn't sure it would happen.When I left my apartment building, when I left the lobby, I prayed it wouldn't be the last time I saw my lobby."



When Burstein was asked if he will be back on Broadway, he replied, "Hell yes! Absolutely, we will. How we will is yet to be discovered."

Watch the interview below!

Before the shutdown, Danny Burstein was one of the stars of Moulin Rouge! on Broadway, playing the role of "Harold Zidler."

He has previously starred in eighteen Broadway shows including My Fair Lady, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Golden Boy, Follies, South Pacific, TheDrowsy Chaperone, Saint Joan, The Seagull, Titanic and Company. Off-Broadway includes Describe the Night, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Talley's Folly, Mrs. Farnsworth, Psych, All in the Timing, Merrily We Roll Along. Film/TV includes Indignation, The Family Fang, Transamerica, Affluenza, Nor'easter, The Sounding, "Madam Secretary," "Fosse/Verdon," "Boardwalk Empire," "Louie," "Absolutely Fabulous," "Law & Order," "The Good Wife," "The Blacklist," "Elementary." Metropolitan Opera: Die Fledermaus. He's received two Drama Desk Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, six Tony Award nominations and two Grammy Award nominations.





