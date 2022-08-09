VIDEO: Danielle Brooks Talks Returning to Broadway in THE PIANO LESSON on LIVE!

Click Here for More on The Piano Lesson

This fall, Tony-nominated actress Danielle Brooks will make her return to Broadway in The Piano Lesson.

This morning, Brooks sat down with Ryan Seacrest and Katie Lowes on LIVE! to discuss the upcoming production, working with Samuel L. Jackson, and more.

"I'm excited. It's going to be so much work, as you know," Brooks said to Lowes, who made her Broadway debut as Dawn in Waitress in 2018.

Performances for The Piano Lesson will begin on Monday, September 19, 2022. The official Opening Night will be announced at a later date.

Danielle Brooks is most known for her work in Orange is the New Black. In 2016, she made her Broadway debut as Sofia in The Color Purple, which earned her a Tony Award nomination. She wlil reprise the role in the upcoming musical film adaptation.

The Piano Lesson will be directed by Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson - who is making her Broadway directorial debut and will be the first woman to ever direct an August Wilson play on Broadway.

The show stars Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles, Danielle Brooks as Berniece, and John David Washington as Boy Willie. The cast also features Trai Byers as Avery, April Matthis as Grace, Ray Fisher as Lymon, and Michael Potts as Wining Boy.

The Piano Lesson is set in Pittsburgh's Hill District in 1936. A brother and sister are locked in a war over the fate of a family heirloom: a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors. Only by revisiting history can the siblings endeavor to move forward.

