VIDEO: Daniel Radcliffe Talks Starring Opposite Alan Cumming in ENDGAME

Daniel Radcliffe stopped by Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday to talk about about the plays he's rehearsing with Alan Cumming, Endgame.

Radcliffe talks about his co-star in the play, Alan Cumming, saying, "He's just this kind of incredible person who's like seems to have the busiest life in the world and also just have time to be like incredibly kind and generous."

Watch the interview below!

Nothing stirs outside. In a bare room, Hamm, an old, blind tyrant, is locked in a stalemate with his servant Clov. Interrupted only by the nostalgic musings of Hamm's ancient, dustbin-dwelling parents, this bleakly funny double act cling stubbornly to their routine of casual savagery and mutual dependence.



Richard Jones (The Hairy Ape, Into the Woods) directs Beckett's macabre comedy in which hope and cruelty are the last things to die.



Endgame will be presented in a double bill with Samuel Beckett's rarely seen short play Rough for Theatre II, performed by members of the company.

Photo credit: David M. Russell/ABC Entertainment





