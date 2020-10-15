VIDEO: Daniel J Watts Performs 'Fish Heads' as Part of ARMSTRONG NOW Initiative

Contemporary Black artists respond to Louis Armstrong in an integrative video series.

Daniel J Watts has released a new performance of "Fish Heads" as part of the Armstrong Now initiative.

"Fish Heads" is an original poem written and performed by Daniel J Watts in the iconic Armstrong kitchen, based on an interview clip from the Armstrong Archives. The full Armstrong Now! episode "Between His House and His Home" will air this December in partnership with Joe's Pub.

"Fish Heads is about the hope, resilience and ingenuity it takes to turn everyday survival into a more livable existence," Watts said. "It also returns the spotlight to the Black women who fueled the jazz movement -- the mothers, grandmothers, muses, and female jazz pioneers. Black women have always had something cooking up in their kitchens."

Watch the performance below!

In Armstrong Now's inaugural season, contemporary Black artists respond to Louis Armstrong in an integrative video series that will roll out from October 5 through December 31, 2020, culminating in a series of live online discussions. Armstrong Now provides museum-quality programming that promotes equity, access and inclusion to a wider audience outside of its Queens community.

