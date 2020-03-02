VIDEO: Dan Stevens Talks His Return to Broadway in HANGMEN

On Monday, March 2, "Downton Abbey" actor Dan Stevens joined the 3rd hour of TODAY to discuss his role as Peter Mooney in the Broadway show "Hangmen."

Stevens talks about his character, who is "a bit of a rascal." He goes on to say that his character is a "mysterious weirdo" who's goal is to "make a bit of mischief."

Watch the interview below!

Hangmen began performances on Friday, February 28, 2020, and will officially open on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street).

Olivier Award nominated Director Matthew Dunster's production of Martin McDonagh's new comedy Hangmen celebrated a sold out, critically acclaimed world premiere at London's Royal Court Theatre in September 2015 before transferring to the West End's Wyndham's Theatre in 2016 and going on to win the Olivier Award for Best Play. Martin McDonagh's Hangmen made its US Premiere at Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company on January 18, 2018 where it played a sold-out engagement through March 7, 2018, winning the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Foreign Play.

ENGLAND 1965 - What is Britain's (second most) famous executioner to do now that hanging has been abolished? The simple answer is a lot more than he bargained for. In his small pub in the northern English town of Oldham, Harry is something of a local celebrity and the cub reporters and pub regulars are dying to hear Harry's reaction to the news, while his old assistant Syd and the mysterious Mooney lurk with very different motives for their visit.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You