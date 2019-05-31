VIDEO: Damon Daunno and Rebecca Naomi Jones Perform from OKLAHOMA!

Check out the new music video from "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" nominated for 8 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical. Directed by Ezra Hurwitz, the video features Tony Award nominee Damon Daunno and Rebecca Naomi Jones performing "People Will Say We're In Love".

Oklahoma! returns to Broadway! Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Daniel Fish's production tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the violence of the frontier that shaped America.



Over 75 years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before - reimagined for the 21st century.





