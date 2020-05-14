VIDEO: DIANA Company Shows Off Their Moves in Kelly Devine's DANCE BATTLE ROYALE
The Broadway company of Diana is showing off their impressive dance moves in choreographer Kelly Devine's epic DANCE BATTLE ROYALE.
Check out the video below!
Kelly Devine's credits include:
Broadway: Jersey Boys (Assoc. Choreographer, Tony Award Best Musical). Off-Broadway: Rock of Ages, Frankenstein, Anne E. Wrecksick. La Jolla Playhouse: Peter and the Starcatchers (in association with Disney Theatricals); Zhivago, Private Fittings, The Wiz (Assoc. Choreographer). Stratford Festival: Cabaret, Romeo and Juliet. Regional: Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Sneaux! (L.A. Weekly Theater Award for Best Choreography), Wozzeck (San Diego Opera), Scenes From an America Life. Film/television: Happy, Texas; Zombie Prom; 30 Days Until I'm Famous; So Little Time; Two of a Kind; Boychik; and Passport to Paris. Commercials: Cingular Wireless, CVS, Oldsmobile.
