VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Stephanie La Rochelle Performs Solo Arrangement of 'Only Us'

Today is going to be a great day, and here's why: Dear Evan Hansen tour cast member Stephanie La Rochelle is performing a brand-new solo arrangement of one of the show's iconic songs, 'Only Us,' at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe to celebrate tonight's Country Music Awards. Check out the video below to see Stephanie give a nod to her country music roots!

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award, and Tony & Grammy Award-winning composers Benj Pasek& Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 - and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. A new deluxe version of the cast recording, including six bonus tracks and a pop cover from Katy Perry of "Waving through a Window" is now available digitally.

Declared "One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history" by the Washington Post's Peter Marks, Dear Evan Hansen opened on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike.





