VIDEO: Cristin Milioti Shares Her Björk Impression on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Cristin Milioti talks about her recent cover of Bon Iver's "715 Creeks," working at Hershey Park when she was 18 and starring opposite Andy Samberg in the film Palm Springs.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below.

Milioti's Broadway credits include Once, The Lieutenant of Inishmore, and Coram Boy; Off-Broadway, she starred in Once, The Little Foxes, Stunning (Lucille Lortel nom.), That Face, The Heart is a Lonely Hunter, The Retributionists, and Crooked.

On TV, she's known for roles on "30 Rock," "Nurse Jackie," "The Good Wife," "The Sopranos," and "How I Met Your Mother." She has also played Teresa Petrillo Belfort in the 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street, Betsy Solverson in the second season of Fargo (2015), and Sarah in the 2020 film Palm Springs opposite Andy Samberg

