VIDEO: Creators & Cast of MOMS: THE MUSICAL Talk Upcoming Workshop, Motherhood in the Theatre & More

Moms: The Musical is a fast and furious ride through the uproarious and heartfelt journey of becoming a new mom. It follows two first-time mothers who, from an unlikely friendship, discover how strong they are as they take on their role as mothers while unapologetically preserving who they are as individual women. Written by a female composer and mother, the show honestly addresses the long overdue representation of motherhood and women in the theater through female empowerment. Additionally, it positively normalizes LGBTQ+ representation in family structure while challenging cultural and gender norms.

Moms: The Musical will be presenting a workshop production, livestreamed from Ripley Grier Studios on July 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT.

BroadwayWorld's Chloe Rabinowitz spoke with Moms: The Musical creator Kelly Surette, director Victoria Rae Sook, and stars Sydney Wesson, Leah Platt, Jenna Leavitt, Annie Raczko, Lucy Bobbin, and Jessie Macbeth about the show's upcoming workshop, motherhood in the theatre, and much more!

To purchase a ticket to the livestream performance on July 24 at 2:00 pm please click HERE or go to www.suretteandhall.com/moms-the-musical. Tickets cost $5.00 and all proceeds go directly to Moms For Moms: NYC. Industry professionals interested in viewing the workshop livestream or attending in person can email press.momsthemusical@gmail.com for a complimentary ticket.

Moms: The Musical: An Investor Workshop will be donating all livestream general public ticket sales to Moms For Moms: NYC - a registered 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to providing assistance to single mothers in need throughout New York City. Through the distribution of Postpartum Recovery Kits and Newborn Baby Bundles, Moms for Moms has supported thousands of pre- and post- natal mothers with diapers, wipes, infant clothing, baby bottles, blankets, menstrual products, hygiene items and more.