VIDEO: Common Reveals the Lessons He's Learned From Starring on Broadway on COLBERT

Common appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss making his Broadway debut in Between Riverside and Crazy.

"It's a sacred place. It's a beautiful place. It's really one of the most artistic expressions you could ever give and you really are getting to share this experience with the audience. It really took me back to the grassroots. I'm sharing my dressing room with someone ... I'm such a freshman on Broadway," Common shared, calling it one of the "greatest experiences" he's had.

Common also told the story of how he had to rush to the theatre by traveling in a bicycle taxi one night, and why he's made sure that he shows up early every night since. Watch the new video interview now!

In Between Riverside and Crazy, City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed - and the Church won't leave him alone.

For ex-cop and recent widower Walter "Pops" Washington (Henderson) and his recently paroled son Junior (Common), the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum in this Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy from Stephen Adly Guirgis.

For Pops and Junior, it seems the Old Days are dead and gone - after a lifetime living Between Riverside and Crazy.

The production also stars Victor Almanzar (Halfway Bitches Go Straight To Heaven), Elizabeth Canavan (Pipeline, Last Days of Judas Iscariot), ROSAL COLÓN (A Free Man of Color, The Motherf***er with the Hat), LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS (FX's The Bear, 2ST's Water By the Spoonful), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Tony Award nominee for Fences, 2ST's Jitney), and Michael Rispoli (The Offer, The Deuce).

BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY will begin previews Wednesday, November 30 and will officially open on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

Second Stage originally presented Between Riverside and Crazy at its off-Broadway home, the Tony Kiser Theater, in February 2015.

Watch the new interview here: