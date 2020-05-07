VIDEO: Chuck Cooper Performs 'Do What You Wanna Do' in CABIN IN THE SKY at City Center

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features Chuck Cooper the company of the 2016 production of Cabin in the Sky performing, "Do What You Wanna Do".⁣

Watch the video below!

All the original orchestra parts and full scores were lost, but we were able to work from an original piano score to bring the show gloriously back to life. ⁣

⁣

?: Chuck Cooper & company "Do What You Wanna Do"⁣

Encores! Cabin in the Sky 2016 pic.twitter.com/ofn9sMKdK9 - New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) May 7, 2020





