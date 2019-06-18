VIDEO: Christopher Jackson, Stephen Schwartz and More Sing From WORKING At City Center Encores!

Encores! Off-Center presents Nina Faso and Stephen Schwartz's Working: A Musical. The production stars Andrea Burns, Mateo Ferro, David Garrison, Helen Hunt, Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz, and Tracie Thoms.

Get a preview below with clips of the show's stars and composers singing from the score!

Based on the best-selling Studs Terkel book of the same name, Working: A Musicalevokes the unsung nobility of American workers. From the hardworking waitress to the worn out millworker, this musical exalts the hopes, dignity, and sense of purpose shared by each one of us. A living, breathing testament to the people who make this country run, the Off-Center production will incorporate stories from City Center's employees in celebration of the 75th Anniversary Season, acting as a time capsule for the landmark occasion. The score includes contributions from an illustrious and eclectic list of songwriters - Craig Carnelia, Micki Grant, Mary Rodgers and Susan Birkenhead, James Taylor, and Lin-Manuel Miranda who composed two new songs added to recent productions.

Working: A Musical is directed by Anne Kauffman with music direction by Alvin Hough, Jr. and choreography by Avihai Haham and runs June 26 through 29 at New York City Center. Following the matinee on Saturday, June 29, cast and creative team will participate in a talkback on stage. The Civilians will once again team up with New York City Center as Artists-in-Residence for The Lobby Project, a series of free, pre-performance events presented in conjunction with Encores! Off-Center productions.

In keeping with City Center's founding mission to make the arts accessible to all New Yorkers, many Off-Center tickets are $25. Tickets can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office (131 West 55th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues).





