VIDEO: Christopher Fitzgerald and Bill Irwin Star in 10 Minute Play IN-ZOOM

The Old Globe recently presented the world premiere of a 10-minute play created by Bill Irwin: In-Zoom, featuring Irwin and Broadway veteran Christopher Fitzgerald.

The two-hander premiered live online on Thursday, May 14, but is now available to watch any time.

Check out the full play below!

Two comic minds convene a meeting on Zoom and surprise themselves as they look at our particular pandemic moment and the virtual way we're living it. Two-time Tony Award winner Bill Irwin (Fool Moon, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) and three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Broadway's Waitress, Young Frankenstein, Wicked) delight in Irwin's beguiling take on our new reality.

The creative team includes Leila Knox (Production Stage Manager) and Kevin Anthenill (Digital Platform Director). Special thanks to Jake Millgard, Kevin Hafso Koppman, and Kyrsten Hafso Koppman for their work in developing this piece.

