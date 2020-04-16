VIDEO: Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, & the Cast of THE GOOD FIGHT Sing 'You Are My Sunshine'

The Good Fight on CBS All Access was one of many shows that had to shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show also announced in a video that it will be taking a one-week hiatus after Thursday's episode before returning April 30.

The show's cast, including Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski, along with creators Robert and Michelle King and members of the crew explained the decision in a video message at the end of Thursday's episode.

At the end of the video, the cast and crew join together in singing "You Are My Sunshine."

Watch the video below!





