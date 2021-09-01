VIDEO: Christina Bennington and Jordan Luke Gage Perform 'Dead Girl Walking' for HEATHERS Day

She's a dead girl walking! Heathers' West End Veronica and JD, Christina Bennington and Jordan Luke Gage, perform Dead Girl Walking in this brand new music video to celebrate Heathers Day. Bob Broad provides accompaniment on piano.

Watch the video below!

September 1 marks Heathers Day, as taken from the opening line of the show.

Westerberg High's Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she joins the beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity may finally come true. Mysterious teen rebel JD teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody.

The award-winning writing team, Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's hit musical adaptation enjoyed successful runs in Los Angeles and New York; the UK productions are directed by its original New York director, Andy Fickman. Choreography is by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

Heathers the Musical previously enjoyed two record-breaking seasons, launching at London's The Other Palace and transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2018. In parallel to the show's return to the West End, the musical will also embark on its first tour of the UK and Ireland, in a separate production and cast, opening at Leeds Grand Theatre on 6 August 2021.