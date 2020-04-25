VIDEO: Children of the Silverlake Conservatory of Music Choir Perform David Bowie's “Space Oddity”

Over 50 kids in the Silverlake Conservatory of Music Choir virtually came together to sing Bowie's "Space Oddity."

Watch the video below!

Silverlake Conservatory of Music was founded in 2001 by longtime friends and musicians Michael "Flea" Balzary and Keith "Tree" Barry. Cutbacks in arts education programming throughout Los Angeles public schools prompted the two to found SCM in an effort to fill the void and bring music to the community.

Silverlake Conservatory of Music opened in 2001 in its original location at Sunset Junction. Offering reasonably priced lessons for all and scholarships to students whose families could not otherwise afford lessons, the conservatory expanded its programs to include ensemble classes, summer camps and workshops. With the support of its family of donors, teachers, students, artists and musicians, the conservatory moved into its forever home at 4652 Hollywood Blvd. in October 2016.





