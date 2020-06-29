Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Carnegie Hall Invites Viewers to 'Become Musical Explorers with Juan and Julia'
Carnegie Hall has released a new video, inviting viewers to explore the sounds of bomba and plena with Carnegie Hall's Musical Explorers!
Sing, dance, and draw to the music of Los Pleneros de la 21.
Check out the video below!
